Producer of Pirates of the Caribbean Movie wants Johnny Depp back

After Publicly Humiliating Him When He Was Down, Pirates Producer Wants Johnny Depp Back as Jack Sparrow: “I think Johnny is an utter friend and an amazing artist”

Jack Sparrow or Capt. Jack Sparrow (as he prefers it) was an integral part of the franchise. Actor Johnny Depp, who was faced with the barrage of online hate after being accused of domestic violence, couldn’t agree more.

The hate grew bigger in size and to avoid controversies, Disney fired Johnny Depp when he was involved in the defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard. We have all heard this story before, but what the people don’t know is that the producer of the notorious franchise wants Johnny Depp back.

With a bottle of rum in one hand and dangling steps, the character of Capt. Jack Sparrow became one of the most iconic characters in 2003. Johhny Depp received international acclaim and rose greatly to fame with this iconic role and it was this role that was taken away from him when he was down on his luck.

For those of the unversed, Johnny Depp, after getting removed from the franchise vowed to never return to the role of Capt. Jack Sparrow. No amount of money made any difference to the actor’s choice as the people mourned the loss of a great character. The producer of the franchise, Jerry Bruckheimer, wants Depp to return for the role after he emerged victorious in the defamation trial against .

In a recent interview with Deadline, Bruckheimer explained that is an utter friend and a great artist and stated that actors recover from incidents like these over time.

“He’s just so good at what he does and actors recover from things like this. He’s a good individual and he’s a caring individual. He’s somebody that you can rely on and he’s just terrific. I think Johnny is an utter friend and an amazing artist and, again, you go through things in life you wish you hadn’t, but he’s still a talented artist.”

From what Johnny Depp had stated earlier, it doesn’t seem that he is very keen on returning for the character of Capt. Jack Sparrow. As for the franchise, it seems that Margot Robbie might take the rudder for future projects.

Jerry Bruckheimer wanted to continue the franchise without the lead actor present in the form of a makeover. With hopes of Margot Robbie helming the front, the producer is quite optimistic that the upcoming movies will surely do good.

“We have a very good script. We developed two of them — the one with Margot Robbie and one with a younger cast. The Margot Robbie one needs a little more work. The younger cast one is close. Hopefully we’ll get both of them. It’s alive for me. It’s alive for Disney. I’m sure she was disappointed it didn’t go first — or maybe not because she’s very busy, so it might be a blessing to push this a bit. We believe we’ll get it made. It’s a very strong story.”

While Johnny Depp hasn’t made any remarks about the statements, it would be interesting to see a movie without Johnny Depp present. Who knows what backlash the franchise might expect for removing Depp during the low phase of his life?.

