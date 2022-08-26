Friday, August 26, 2022
Producer Metro Boomin Opens Up About Recent Death of His Mother

Metro Boomin has taken to his social media to speak about his mother’s death.

Posting on his Instagram Stories, the producer talked about how his mother, Leslie Wayne’s death affected him. And this comes months after news surfaced that his stepfather killed his mother and took his own life.

“My Mom was and still is my best friend in the universe and anybody who really know me know I’ve always been a Momma’s boy my whole life,” he wrote. “This don’t even feel like real life no more; it’s like a nightmare that never ends, and starts over every time I wake up.”

Metro added, “This gotta be what hell feel like ‘cause it’s like my soul just always burning and everything around me constantly burning.”

See his posts:

Metro Boomin's Instagram Stories

Metro Boomin's Instagram Stories

Metro Boomin's Instagram Stories

