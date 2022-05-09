Monday, May 9, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Priyanka Chopra Shares Photos of Daughter on Her First Mothers’ Day

Priyanka Chopra gave the world a glimpse of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on her first Mothers’ Day as a mum.

The actress who welcomed the baby with her singer and actor husband, Nick Jonas revealed that the little girl is finally home after spending over 100 days on NICU.

Chopra posted a  family photo of herself, her husband and their daughter as she thanked the doctors and nurses for their selfless care of MM.

She also used the opportunity to wish all the mothers and caretakers in her life a happy Mothers’Day and hailed her daughter as a badass.

