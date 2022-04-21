Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Daughter’s Name Revealed

We finally know the name of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s little bundle of joy.

The couple who welcomed their first child together via surrogate three months ago, gave her quite the unique moniker: Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

According TMZ, who obtained the child’s birth certificate and was first to report her name, little Malti was born just after 8 p.m. on Jan. 15 at a San Diego hospital.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” Chopra wrote in a short note on her Instagram on Jan. 22 with a heart emoji in her announcement post.

The Jonas Brothers musician and actress tied the knot three years ago on Dec. 1, 2018, with a Western ceremony officiated by the groom’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. A traditional Hindu ceremony followed the next day. Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas stood by little brother Nick’s side as his groomsmen

According India’s The Tribune, the unique name appears to pay tribute to both of the star’s traditions, with Malti generally translated in Sanskrit as “small fragrant flower” or “moonlight,” and the Christian name Marie typically referencing the mother of Jesus, Mary.

