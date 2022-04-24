Sunday, April 24, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Priscilla Ojo Buys Herself A Mercedes Benz GLS, Mother Praises Her

Priscilla Ojo is following in the footsteps of her hardworking mother and has a few things to show for it.

The daughter to Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo just copped herself a brand new black Mercedes Benz GLS.

Priscilla shared several photos of herself posing by her new car on her Instagram page. She captioned her photos, “MEET MY NEW WHIP OKURRRRR.”

Her mother also celebrated her via her own Instagram page, congratulating Priscilla on car while hailing her as a hardworker deserving of all these beautiful things.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: