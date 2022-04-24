Priscilla Ojo Buys Herself A Mercedes Benz GLS, Mother Praises Her

Priscilla Ojo is following in the footsteps of her hardworking mother and has a few things to show for it.

The daughter to Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo just copped herself a brand new black Mercedes Benz GLS.

Priscilla shared several photos of herself posing by her new car on her Instagram page. She captioned her photos, “MEET MY NEW WHIP OKURRRRR.”

Her mother also celebrated her via her own Instagram page, congratulating Priscilla on car while hailing her as a hardworker deserving of all these beautiful things.

