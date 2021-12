Princess Shyngle has announced that she’s done being friends with straight folks and only want gay friends going forward.

The Gambian actress and model shared this via her Instagram stories, noting that there are boring, judgemental and hating.

At this point in my life I think I only wanna have gay friends. I’m sick and tired of y’all boring ass, judgemental, hating ass straight mofos” she wrote.

