Princess Francis Says Her Sister Withdrew Her Children from School After Teacher Threatened to Kill One of Them

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Princess Francis has revelaed that her nieces and nephews are out of school.

The reality TV star stated that she had called her sister who relayed to her that her children had stopped going to school for the time being after her 4-year-old son complained that his teacher had threatened to kill him.

Princess noted that her nephew still we to school after he reported the threat to his mum but earlier int the week, he got back home from school and complained of an upset stomach.

When the mother asked what happened, he revered that the teacher who threatened to kill him had given him ice cream.

On getting to the hospital, it was discovered that it was a case of food poisoning; hence her decision to withdraw them from school for now.

