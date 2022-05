Happy birthday to Princess Charlotte!

The daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton has just turned seven, and to celebrate her, the proud parents shared new portraits of the little royal on their Instagram on Sunday.

She is seen posing solo while sitting in the grass surrounded by beautiful purple flowers.“Thank you for all the lovely messages on Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday!” William and Middleton captioned their post.

