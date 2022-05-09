Monday, May 9, 2022
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Planning to Ditch Royal Titles

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton are reportedly looking to switch things up in the English monarchy.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want to push away royal protocol – which includes getting rid of formalities on meeting, and their official royal titles ⠀

According to reports, the pair would prefer to be known as their government names, Kate and William, as are allegedly trying to modernise the royal family. ⠀

A source revealed that a big influence affecting the decision was their recent tour of the Caribbean. The source said:

“They want to be more approachable, less formal, less stuffy and break away with a lot of the tradition. The general consensus was that the tour seemed out of date, out of touch, too formal and stuffy.”

