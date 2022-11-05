Prince Nelson Enwerem Shares Experience with Bus Driver that

Prince Nelson Enwerem almost landed in trouble no thanks to a Lagos bus driver.

The former reality TV star and hair stylist, narrated his experience to his teeming Twitter followers.

Prince started off by noting what a menace these bus drivers are and then went on to share that he almost hit a Rolls Royce because he was trying to avoid a bus.

He revealed that the man apologised, he isn’t satisfied as his insurance company would have ditched him of he had hit the Rolls Royce in a bid to escape the bus driver.

Bus drivers in Lagos are a complete menace 😡. One werey driver almost made me hit a Rolls Royce while I was trying to dodge him . Wetin I for tell my mother that I was doing and hit a whole Rolls Royce!! 😩 Werey get mind to wave me sorry, na thunder for fire you and your sorry — Prince Nelson Enwerem (@PrinceNEnwerem) November 3, 2022

