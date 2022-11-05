Saturday, November 5, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Prince Nelson Enwerem Shares Experience with Bus Driver that

Prince Nelson Enwerem almost landed in trouble no thanks to a Lagos bus driver.

The former reality TV star and hair stylist, narrated his experience to his teeming Twitter followers.

Prince started off by noting what a menace these bus drivers are and then went on to share that he almost hit a Rolls Royce because he was trying to avoid a bus.

He revealed that the man apologised, he isn’t satisfied as his insurance company would have ditched him of he had hit the Rolls Royce in a bid to escape the bus driver.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: