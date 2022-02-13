Prince Nelson Enwerem Recounts Heartbreaking Experience of Mixing Up Date for an Event

Prince Nelson Enwerem is more than a little heartbroken after investing time and effort into his ‘drip’ only to realise he had nowhere to go.

The reality TV star and hair stylist recounted the experience on Twitter noting that he had dressed up for an event, looking all dapper and even sprayed his perfume a little extra.

While driving to the event, he decided to reconfirm the location on the invite only to realise that the event is slated for next week.

Upon this realisation, he stayed that he will be sneaking back hone so nobody will see him because his ‘drip’ cannot waste.

Prince Nelson Enwerem shared that he intends to wear his outfit again for another event but is still very pained that he launched a brand new shoe and sprayed his expensive perfume only to end up staying at home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...