Prince Harry Says “It Never Needed to Be This Way” Ahead of Memoir Release

Prince Harry says he never wanted things to be this way with his family.

The member of the British royal family said this during a chat with Tom Bradby for Britain’s ITV ahead of the official release of his memoir Spare.

“I don’t know how staying silent is ever going to make things better,” Harry told Tom Bradby for Britain’s ITV.

He noted that his family had shown “absolutely no willingness to reconcile” and that he’d spent the last six years trying to get through to them, through conversations, letters and emails. “The saddest thing is that it never needed to be this way,” he said.

And about the rivalry between his and his brother, he said he had been on “different paths” with William since the death of their mother, Princess Diana. He further noted that Kate Middleton and Markle didn’t get on from the start.

“I thought the four of us would bring me and William together… but I don’t think they ever expected me to get into a relationship with someone like Meghan, who had a very successful career.”

He added that his brother and sister-in-law believed the tabloid report of his wife, which labeled her as an “American actress, divorcee, biracial”. He further said that things soon degenerated into “Meghan versus Kate” with Middleton threatened by a “new kid on the block stealing the limelight.”

