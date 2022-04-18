Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visit Queen Elizabeth for First Time Since they Moved to the U.S.

Complex has confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the United Kingdom for the first time since moving to California in 2020.

Per the report, the couple stopped over at Windsor Castle on Thursday, where they visited Queen Elizabeth II on their way to the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games.

And this makes it the first time Markle is visiting the region since stepping back from her duties in the royal family in 2020. Harry, on the other hand, visited for his grandfather Prince Phillip’s funeral in April 2021, as well as for a ceremony honouring his late mother Princess Diana last July.

The news comes a few months after Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19.

“Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid,” a statement read. “Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.”

The palace said that the queen, who has been fully vaccinated and had a booster shot, “will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

