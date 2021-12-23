Thursday, December 23, 2021
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Unveil Daughter, Lilibet’s Face in Christmas Card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally revealed the face of their daughter, Lilibet to the world.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared photos from their 2021 Christmas card which featured all four members of the family; Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie and Lillibet.

Along with the annual Christmas card photo, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also solicited for funds to a number of charities they support such as Team Rubicon USA @teamrubicon which helps bring families from Afghan to the US.

The Sussexes have a tradition of releasing their Christmas cards to charities they support.

