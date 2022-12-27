Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Rep Dismisses The Sun Apology as “PR Stunt”

A rep for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has said that The Sun‘s apology over a removed column from Jeremy Clarkson is nothing more than a “PR stunt.”

In a statement to the BBC which comes days after The Sun’s retracted Clarkson’s column — in which Clarkson expressed hate for the Duchess of Sussex on a “cellular level” — the spokesperson said that the “apology” was simply disingenuous.

“The fact that the Sun has not contacted The Duchess of Sussex to apologize shows their intent,” they told the magazine. “This is nothing more than a PR stunt.”

The statement added that a real apology would be ” a “shift” in how the U.K. outlet covers the couple.

“While the public absolutely deserves the publication’s regrets for their dangerous comments, we wouldn’t be in this situation if The Sun did not continue to profit off of and exploit hate, violence and misogyny,” the statement added. “A true apology would be a shift in their coverage and ethical standards for all. Unfortunately, we’re not holding our breath.”

