Prince Charles guest-edits black newspaper, The Voice

The UK’s Prince Charles has edited an edition of British black newspaper The Voice to mark its 40th anniversary.

Founded in 1982, it is the only newspaper in the UK that predominantly covers black issues and culture.

The royal said he was “so touched” to be asked, saying the paper had “become an institution” over the years.

Clarence House said Prince Charles’s edit celebrates some of the achievements of the black community over the last four decades.

Published next week, the issue features interviews with Luther star Idris Elba, who tells how a Prince’s Trust grant at the age of 16 “opened doors that changed my life”, and Booker Prize-winning author Bernardine Evaristo, who reflects on her career and her role as president of the Royal Society of Literature.

It also features an interview with Baroness Lawrence, mother of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence, who talks about a new partnership between the Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation and The Prince’s Foundation.

Speaking about the issue, Prince Charles said: “Over the last four decades, with all the enormous changes that they have witnessed, Britain’s only surviving black newspaper has become an institution and a crucial part of the fabric of our society.

“This is why I was so touched to be invited to edit this special edition.”

The Prince has previously guest edited other publications, including several editions of Country Life to commemorate his 65th and 72nd birthday.

Culled from TheBBC

