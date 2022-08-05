Friday, August 5, 2022
HomeMovies
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Prime Video Announces Arrival in Nigeria, Tells Folks to Ditch VPN

Netflix Naija is sure to have some competition on its hands as Prime Video has finally launched in Nigeria.

The Amazon streaming app announced its entry into the Nigerian scene with a tweet via it’s official Twitter account.

In one of the tweets, Prime Video noted that Nigerians can now ditch the VPNs many had to use in order to access the app from within the country.

“Throw those VPNs away, Prime Video now live in Nigeria . #JapatoPrimeVideo,” one of the tweets read.

Monthly subscription for the service is as low as N2300.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: