Prevail on Tinubu to step down for Osinbajo – Ajulo

An Abuja based lawyer and Coordinator, Progressive Lawyers For Osinbajo, PYO, Dr. Kayode Ajulo has called upon the former Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida to advise Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to shelve his presidential ambition for Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

Ajulo, former National Secretary of the Labour Party gave this advice while reacting to news of Tinubu’s visit to Babangida in Minna Thursday afternoon.

He said the ex-military president who had encountered such scenario is in the best position to advise the former Lagos State Governor.

“It should be recalled that President Babangida in 2007 after signifying his interest to run for the office of the President withdrew the bid for President Umaru Yar’adua on the grounds that Yar’adua was his younger brother.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the political leader of Prof. Osinbajo. In fact, he was a major influence on how the VP got his present position and I am sure he’s proud of his numerous achievements. Asiwaju will do well to throw his weight behind the VP to become the next President,” Ajulo said.

