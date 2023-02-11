Search
Pressure piles on Potter as West Ham hold Chelsea

Former Chelsea player Emerson Palmieri scored against his former club to earn West Ham a point and increase the pressure on Blues boss Graham Potter.

Chelsea fielded a new-look £200m forward line but, despite taking the lead, were once again frustrated and have won just once in seven Premier League matches.

Joao Felix had already had a goal ruled out for offside when the Portugal forward fired visitors Chelsea ahead with a volleyed finish following a delicious assist by Enzo Fernandez, the £107m British transfer-record signing from Benfica.

Kai Havertz thought he had doubled the lead only for Chelsea’s celebrations to be cut short by another offside flag, before West Ham equalised through Italy international Emerson’s first Premier League goal.

The 28-year-old, who spent four years at Stamford Bridge, finished at the far post after Vladimir Coufal’s cross was flicked on by Jarrod Bowen.

In a dramatic finish, West Ham thought they had won it in the closing stages when substitute Tomas Soucek scored from close range but it was ruled out for offside – the third disallowed goal of the match.

This was another hugely frustrating day for Potter and Chelsea as strong appeals for an 89th-minute penalty were waved away after Soucek appeared to handle Conor Gallagher’s shot inside his own box.

