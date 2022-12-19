President Ramaphosa re-elected ANC leader

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as leader of the governing African National Congress (ANC), putting him in a pole position to lead the ANC in the 2024 election.

Ramaphosa defeated his rival Zweli Mkhize by 2,476 votes to 1,897, despite being dogged by allegations of money laundering, and a last-minute surge in support for Mkhize, who has also been accused of corruption.

The South African leader is still at risk as he is being investigated by police, the tax office and central bank over allegations that stashed at least $580,000 in a sofa at his private farm, and then covered up its theft.

He said the $580,000 came from the sale of buffaloes, but the parliament’s panel said there was “substantial doubt” over whether a transaction took place.

Mkhize was the Health Minister in Ramaphosa’s government, until he was forced to resign last year over allegations of misspending funds set aside to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

He too has denied any wrongdoing, and his supporters saw the allegations as an attempt to discredit him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...