Video: President Buhari Left Gobsmacked by Paystack’s Co-founder Ezra Olubi’s Outfit to National Honour Award Ceremony

President Muhammadu Buhari could hardly disguise his shock after taking in the overall apprearance of Ezra Olubi on Tuesday.

The Paystack co-founder had been one of the recipients of the national honour handed out to distinguished Nigerians on Tuesday, October 11, in Abuja.

A video of the moment Ezra Olubi walked up to the president to receive the honour has given viral as the number one citizen of the federation couldn’t keep the shock off his face and blessed Olubi’s parting frame with a look over.

The Fintech innovator graced the occasion in a black silk top with ruffle details and paired with black pants. He had on lipstick, dark nail polish, and multiple rings on his fingers to complete the look.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...