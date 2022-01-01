President Biden Mourns Betty White: “She’s a Cultural Icon Who Will be Sorely missed. “

President Joe Biden has joined the rest of the world in mourning Betty White.

Recall that the legendary actress died yesterday at the age of 99, with the new stirring outpouring of kind messages from everyone whose life she touched with her warmth and comedy.

Now, Biden has taken to his Twitter to also talk about her.

“Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve,” he said.

See his message:

Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 31, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...