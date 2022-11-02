Presidency speaks on plan to sack INEC Chairman, stop BVAS

The Presidency has assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari has no plans to remove the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, over the use of Bimodal Voter Registration System, BVAS, in the 2023 general elections.

Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina also dismissed claims that INEC would be stopped from using BVAS in the next general elections.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, Adesina recalled that Buhari had emphasized the need for technology in prosecuting a successful election.

Adesina assured that Buhari was backing the use of BVAS in the next general election.

He said: “Recently, there was one group that said the Chairman of INEC was going to be removed because maybe they didn’t want BVAS.

“How many times has the President spoken about the role of technology in getting him into office?

“Then he said until technology came and there was a permanent voter cards and so it was difficult to write results.

“So, how and why can the same person have issues with BVAS? I saw that group on television, alleging that there was plan to remove the INEC Chairman and the media gave them that opportunity.”

Adesina cautioned journalists against allowing people with sinister motives to disrupt the 2023 general elections by spreading false rumour.

