Presidency not an inheritance – Fayemi denies ‘betraying’ Tinubu

A presidential aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday denied betraying Asiawju Bola Tinubu, saying the office of the President is not an inheritance.

Fayemi, who is also the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), stated this during an appearance on ChannelsTV.

Tinubu, APC National Leader had on January 10 declared his intention to become Nigeria’s President after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa.

But the Ekiti State Governor, an ally of Tinubu, said the ambition of APC presidential aspirants is to make a difference in the lives of Nigerians.

“The Asiwaju that I know and have interacted with will not subscribe to demonising anyone. I don’t believe that he would use terminologies like betrayal,” he said. “This is not an inheritance; it is not a traditional title that we are seeking.”

“The office that we are seeking is to make a difference in the lives of Nigerians. It is about Nigeria which is the commonwealth of all Nigerians,” he added.

Earlier, the governor explained that he believes his entry into the race will rebirth a new Nigeria.

