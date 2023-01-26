Search
Presidency hits Yakasai for questioning Buhari’s loyalty to Tinubu

The Presidency has criticised a founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, for allegedly questioning President Muhammadu Buhari’s loyalties.

This comes amid the ongoing electioneering for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, of which Yakasai is an avid supporter.

“Alhaji Tanko Yakasai is unknown to the All Progressives Congress, APC,” the President’s Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Everyone is entitled to their view, but what we do know is that his insight in a recent interview does not come from within the party or the President’s team.”

Shehu described the support of the northern elder for Tinubu as welcome, “although it is difficult to see what value it will add.”

The presidential aide said Yakasai is right to highlight his experience as a senior citizen, a leader in government and ability to reach out across divides are strong foundations for the highest office.

“But Yakasai’s questioning of the loyalties of President Muhammadu Buhari stands in sharp contrast to the actions of the President.”

