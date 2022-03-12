Presidency 2023: Edwin Clark urges Peter Obi to run

Chief Edwin Clark, a Nigerian elder statesman and nationalist, has clarified why Ndigbo (Southeast) should produce the next President of Nigeria in 2023, stressing that such a move will stabilize the polity for inclusive growth and development.

He has, therefore, urged Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State and Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 national poll to go ahead and gun for the highest seat in the country; adding that Obi possesses the qualities and experience to lead the country.

The 94-year-old nationalist and former Minister of Information stated this when he received Obi in his Asokoro Abuja home on Thursday, when the soft-spoken politician had gone on a private consultation, adding that his position is not limited to Ndigbo producing the next President of Nigeria but that such person should come from the South East region.

“My choice is not even for Igbo speaking person but for Igbos of the South East and I strongly believe doing that will help to stabilize our polity and engender peace and oneness.” he maintained.

Chief Clark said that if equity and justice are not put into serious consideration in the search for President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor, Nigeria’s challenges will not be easily tackled.

The elder statesman, who will be 95 years on May 2022, has at different fora stressed the need to respect the tripod structure that fought for Nigeria’s independence and accord the same due rights and privileges to the regions in the interest of peace and justice.

According to him, giving Presidency to the South East will help to stabilize the polity, ensure equity and inclusiveness in the country.

The former governor who described Chief as an exceptional nationalist noted his unique mental alertness even at 94 years and prayed for the success of his 95th birthday anniversary coming in the month of May 2022 and wished good health for his invaluable contributions to the nation-building..

Obi noted that the country was in a crisis because its productive youths are idle and ineffective leading to the myriads of challenges including but not limited to insecurity. the country he said is in a serious crisis of development because it is not producing and has leaders who cannot create wealth.

