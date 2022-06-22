Prepare for revolution, Archbishop tells Nigerians

He said that Nigerians have been pushed to the wall by the insensitivity of the government to their plights and are ready to take the bull by the horn.

Chukwuma who spoke during a Pre-Synod Press Briefing for the Second Session of the 18th Synod of the Diocese of Enugu held from Thursday, June 23 to Sunday, June 26 at All Saints’ Church, GRA, Enugu, said Nigerians have endured enough of abject poverty.

He enjoined Nigerians to obtain their PVCs to be able to vote out insensitive, old and corrupt politicians and bring in young and patriotic ones that can take Nigeria out of the woods.