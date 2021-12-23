Thursday, December 23, 2021
ADANNE

Premiere of Keanu Reeves; ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Has Been Delayed to 2023

We are not seeing Keanu Reeves as John Wick any time soon.

The movie installment which was previously scheduled to premiere on May 27, 2022, has been pushed back another 10 months – to March 24, 2023.

The studio behind the production shared the news in a teaser clip posted to Twitter, with the new release date featured prominently on a chalkboard. “Be seeing you. 3.24.23,” the post was captioned.

See the announcement:

