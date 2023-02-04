Premier League: United beat Palace, Wolves maul Liverpool

Marcus Rashford continued his red-hot scoring streak as a Manchester United side reduced to 10 men survived late Crystal Palace pressure to secure a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring from the penalty spot after the video assistant referee spotted a Will Hughes handball and United seemed to be cruising when Rashford turned home Luke Shaw’s cross 17 minutes into the second half for his 11th goal since returning from Qatar.

But the contest turned dramatically when, amid a confrontation that resulted in both Antony and Jeffrey Schlupp being booked, VAR Tony Harrington spotted Casemiro with his hands round Hughes’ neck.

After a pitchside review, referee Andre Marriner sent the influential Brazilian off for violent conduct.

Schlupp halved the deficit almost immediately and amid increasingly frantic scenes around the home area, United ended the game with four central defenders protecting their goal as Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof were added to starting pair Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

United’s 13th consecutive win at Old Trafford lifts them to third in the table while Palace remain 12th.

Elsewhere, Liverpool’s torrid season continued as they slumped to defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Reds were aiming to avoid losing a third successive Premier League away match for the first time since 2012, but fell behind after just five minutes when Hwang Hee-chan’s cross deflected off Joel Matip into the Liverpool net.

It got worse for Jurgen Klopp’s side just seven minutes later as poor defending allowed Craig Dawson to mark his debut with a goal, driving in from close range.

Liverpool managed just one shot on target in a dreadful first-half display, but came out with more fight after the break.

Andy Robertson had a goalbound shot blocked and Mohamed Salah clipped a decent effort just wide of the post, before Darwin Nunez drove straight at Jose Sa as Wolves dropped further back.

But the hosts soaked up the pressure before hitting their opponents on the counter-attack, Ruben Neves finishing after great work by Adama Traore.

Victory moves Wolves out of the relegation zone up to 15th, while Liverpool remain 10th.

