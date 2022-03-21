Premier League: See 13 Players that earn more than Salah [Full List]

saLiverpool talisman Mohamed Salah may be headed out of the club next season as his contract expires.

The former Chelsea and FC Basel star declined a contract offer from the Reds last December.

The 30-year-old Egyptian captain, who is enjoying one of the finest seasons of his career so far this campaign, is reportedly demanding more money to stay at Anfield.

According to Spotrac, Salah currently earns £200,000-a-week, making him the joint-highest earner at Liverpool along with Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara.

But there are thirteen (13) players in the Premier League that earn more than Salah per week.

The 13 players are:

Edinson Cavani – £250k

12. John Stones – £250k

11. Timo Werner – £272k

10. Paul Pogba – £290k

9. N’Golo Kante – £290k

8. Jack Grealish – £300k

7. Raheem Sterling – £300k

6. Romelu Lukaku – £325k

5. Raphael Varane – £340k

4. Jadon Sancho – £350k

3. David de Gea – £375k

2. Kevin de Bruyne – £400k

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – £510k

