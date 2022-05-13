Premier League: Salah, De Bruyne lead nominees for player of the season

The English Premier League on Friday announced the eight nominees for the Player of the 2021/22 Season including Liverpool forward Mo Salah and Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne.

The other nominees are Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joao Cancelo, Son Heung-min, Bukayo Saka, Jarrod Bowen, James Ward-Prowse.

The English-top flight league disclosed this in a statement via its website, adding that fans have until 18:00 BST on Monday 16 May to vote for their favourite.

The votes of the public will be combined with those of the 20 club captains and a panel of football experts to decide the winner.

Meanwhile, Man City are currently on top of the EPL table with three points ahead of Liverpool with two matches remaining in a pulsating campaign.

