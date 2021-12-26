Premier League: Saka inspires Arsenal, City move six-points clear

Arsenal secured their fourth Premier League victory in a row as they ran out 5-0 winners at Carrow Road and heaped more misery on bottom-of-the-table Norwich.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring after six minutes when he guided a low shot past Angus Gunn at the end of a slick Arsenal attack.

Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard, who teed up Saka’s opener, then sent Kieran Tierney through to score the away side’s second just before half-time.

Saka added a fine third before Alexandre Lacazette’s penalty and substitute Emile Smith Rowe’s stoppage-time strike wrapped up a stress-free win for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Gunners maintain their six-point lead over fifth-placed Tottenham while Norwich must regroup after a 12th defeat of the season.

Elsewhere, Manchester City held off an unlikely Leicester comeback to clinch a ninth successive Premier League win as they edged the thrilling game 6-3 to move six points clear at the top of the table.

It looked like the defending champions had wrapped up the points by half-time as they led a depleted Foxes side 4-0, with a penalty apiece by Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling on top of strikes by Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan.

Leicester had other ideas, however, with three goals in the space of 10 second-half minutes from James Maddison, Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho – who also had two assists – giving them hope.

A header by Aymeric Laporte restored order and gave the home side much-needed breathing space, before Sterling’s second made sure of the points late on.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...