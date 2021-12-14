Premier League: Man United v Brentford postponed

Manchester United’s Premier League match against Brentford on Tuesday night has been postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak at Old Trafford.

The league says the decision was made “following guidance from medical advisers due to the exceptional circumstances” of the outbreak.

The Red Devils had earlier shut down operations at their Carrington training ground to minimise the risk of infection.

“Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the club requested the match to be rearranged,” United said in a statement Monday night. “The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone based on guidance from medical advisors.”

In the past week 42 Premier League players and staff have tested positive.

Brighton, Tottenham, Leicester, Aston Villa and Norwich have all confirmed cases and Sunday’s Brighton v Tottenham fixture was postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak at Spurs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...