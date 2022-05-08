Sunday, May 8, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Premier League: Five star City move three points clear after Newcastle rout

Manchester City opened a vital three-point gap over fellow title contenders Liverpool with a  5-0 win over Newcastle United at the Etihad Sunday.

First half strikes from Raheem Sterling and Aymeric Laporte, and second half efforts from Rodri, substitute Phil Foden and Sterling again saw Pep Guardiola’s men climb to 86 points – three ahead of Liverpool who were held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham on Saturday.

The victory – after the Champions League collapse at Madrid last week –  further consolidates City’s position as favourites for another Premier League title, while Newcastle, save from the drop, remain 13th on the log.

