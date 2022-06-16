Premier League: City visit West Ham, Palace host Arsenal on opening day of 2022/23 Season

The Premier League on Thursday announced the fixtures for the 2022/2023 season with reigning champions Manchester City travelling to West Ham United on the opening weekend.
The new season will run from Friday, August 5, 2022, to May 28, 2023, and will commence with Arsenal’s tie at Crystal Palace.
See the full opening day fixtures below:
Friday, August 5
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Saturday, August 6
AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v Liverpool
Leeds v Wolverhampton
Leicester v Brentford
Newcastle v Nottm Forest
Tottenham v Southampton
Sunday August 7
Man Utd v Brighton
West Ham v Man City