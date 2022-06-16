Premier League: City visit West Ham, Palace host Arsenal on opening day of 2022/23 Season

The Premier League on Thursday announced the fixtures for the 2022/2023 season with reigning champions Manchester City travelling to West Ham United on the opening weekend.

The new season will run from Friday, August 5, 2022, to May 28, 2023, and will commence with Arsenal’s tie at Crystal Palace.

See the full opening day fixtures below:

Friday, August 5

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Saturday, August 6

AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Everton v Chelsea

Fulham v Liverpool

Leeds v Wolverhampton

Leicester v Brentford

Newcastle v Nottm Forest

Tottenham v Southampton

Sunday August 7

Man Utd v Brighton

West Ham v Man City

