Premier League: City crush Saints, Chelsea cruise past Wolves

Erling Haaland scored his 20th goal for Manchester City as they clobbered Southampton 4-0 to move top of the Premier League.

The impressive Joao Cancelo put the home side ahead, running on to Phil Foden’s pass and cutting past James Ward-Prowse before finding the bottom corner of the net.

Foden, who like Haaland scored a hat-trick here against Manchester United last weekend, got on the scoresheet himself soon afterwards with a dinked finish after Kevin de Bruyne found him in space in the box.

That put City in complete control at the break and they wrapped up the points at the start of the second half when Mahrez volleyed home a Rodri cross.

The only thing missing for the home fans was another Haaland goal, and for once it appeared it might not be his day.

But as the chances kept coming, he met Cancelo’s cutback with a typically precise low finish to make it 4-0 after 65 minutes.

Southampton, who managed only one touch in the City area and a total of two shots – both from distance, and both off target – never looked like avoiding a fourth-straight defeat.

In London, Chelsea swept aside a lacklustre Wolves 3-0 to continue their fine run of form under new manager Graham Potter.

Kai Havertz opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time but the Blues could have put the game out of sight long before then.

Christian Pulisic doubled the lead, playing a one-two with Mason Mount and sending the ball sailing past goalkeeper Jose Sa before Armando Broja hammered into the bottom corner with his left foot late on.

Wolves remain stuck in the relegation zone having lost their last three matches, while Chelsea move to fourth with a game in hand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...