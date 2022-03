Seyi Shay has finally revealed the identity of her baby’s father.

The singer who is currently heavily pregnant and soon to put to bed anytime now, shared this with fans on her social media during a Q&A session.

The fans had plied Seyi Shay with questions around the identity of her fiancé and baby daddy and she finally gave in and told them.

She named her baby’s father as Elohim (one of the names of God in the Christian faith) and revealed her husband to be Jesus.

