Monday, March 21, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Pregnant Keke Wyatt Loses Grandmother

Keke Wyatt is mourning the loss of her grandmother who died very recently.

The singer who is pregnant with her eleventh child shared the news of the passing via her Instagram page.

Keke Wyatt who revealed that she was completely heartbroken noted that she and her granny used to joke about how the older woman had 9 children and she’s on her 11th one.

She added that the last words her granny told her were that she was giving her life for Keke’s unborn baby who has been diagnosed with a genetic condition.

