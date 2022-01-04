Precious Chikwendu Writes Lengthy Note as She Laments Ill Treatment of Her Sons in Femi Fani-Kayode’s Care

Precious Chikwendu still locked in a contentious custody battle for her four sons with ex-husband, Femi Fani-Kayode.

The former beauty queen who has accused the former minister of incessantly flouting court orders and denying her access to her children, too to her Instagram page to lament their poor treatment.

Precious Chikwendu wrote a lengthy post in which she accused her ex of using their kids as props for the camera.

She pointed out that while they were in her care, they were strong, healthy and walking by themselves unlike now that they stagger, are imbalanced and are always carried by nannies.

She vowed that she would be reunited with them soon and shower them with all the love and care only a mother can..

