Precious Chikwendu Recounts Being Beaten to a Pulp by Femi Fani-Kayode on Son’s Birthday

Precious Chikwendu is still in the fight to gain custody of her 4 children from ex-husband, Femi Fani-Kayode.

The former beauty queen took to instagram to celebrate the birthday of her first son, Lotanna and recounted the horrible ordeal she went through with him.

Hailing the little man for being able to calm her during the toughest of storms, Precious revealed that they had weathered so much together including the several kicks and lunches she endured while he was still in her womb.

She shared an experience from when Lotanna was only 4 months old and her then-husband was released from Ikoyi Prison and joined her at the Wheatbaker Hotel.

Chikwendu stated that it was all joy, laughter and prayers of thanksgiving followed by punches. She noted that Femi Fani-Kayode began to hit her while she had her baby cradled in her arms.

He beat her so bad that she began to bleed from the nose and her blood splashed on her son. She knew she had to get out from there to safety and was finally able to leave to a shortlet apartment in the environ.

