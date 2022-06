Precious Chikwendu is finally getting to spend time with her children after not being allowed to see them for over 2 years.

The former beauty queen and ex-wife of former minister, Femi Fani-Kayode who had accused her ex-husband of maltreatment and abuse and taking her kids from her, shared photos of play date with them.

She shared this new development on Instagram and thanked everyone who has been instrumental in getting her reunited with her four sons.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...