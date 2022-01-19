Preacher Mike Todd Apologises for Rubbing Saliva on Congregant During Sermon

Mike Todd has issued a very public apology after facing massive backlash for an illustration during a sermon.

The preacher and pastor in charge at the Transformation Church in Tulsa Oklahoma, US, had come under heavy criticism after a video of him rubbing saliva on a congregant while making an illustration went viral.

Mike Todd took his Instagram page to offer an unreserved apology, calling his action disgusting. He noted that he was rather extreme in his illustration and his intention was never to distract from the message of Jesus with his illustrations.

“I watched it back and it was disgusting. That was gross. I want to validate everyone’s feelings, that was a distraction to what I was really doing. I was trying to make the Word come alive for people to see, but on Sunday, it got to life…I crossed the line.”

