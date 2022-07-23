Saturday, July 23, 2022
HomeSports
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Pre-Season- Iheanacho Scores, Ndidi Returns In Leicester’s Win vs Derby County

Kelechi Iheanacho was on target as Leicester City defeated Derby County 3-1 in a pre-season friendly at the Pride Park on Saturday afternoon.

After a first-half stalemate, Iheanacho slammed a well-taken strike into the net for his maiden goal of pre-season.

Tom Barkhuizen levelled matters for Derby County 10 minutes later.

Patson Daka struck for the third time in pre-season and Callum Wright got himself on the scoresheet to win it for City.

Wilfred Ndidi featured for the first time in pre-season after missing the fixtures away to Notts County, OH Leuven and Hull City with an ankle sprain.

Ndidi was replaced by Senegal midfielder, Namplays Mendy on the hour mark.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: