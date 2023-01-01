Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Prayers, fanfare as Nigerians usher in 2023

News

With prayers, fireworks and loud cheers, Nigerians stepped into the New Year, saying farewell to an economically volatile 2022.

After two previous New Year crossovers under the cloud of COVID-19 restrictions, Nigerians trooped out en masse to places of worship where they spent the first moments of 2023 with loved ones and fellow worshippers.

Hundreds of others who did not make it to worship centres gathered at recreational centres to usher in the New Year.

Anticipation remains high for 2023 in the country with general elections scheduled to take place in February and March.

President Muhammadu Buhari shared in the anticipation, in his final presidential New Year message to Nigerians on Saturday.

He called on the citizenry to forge greater camaraderie among one another in the coming year, promising on his part to fulfill his promise of a free and fair elections.

Latest

Politics

Massive crowd greets Peter Obi at Crossover Night [Video]

0
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi...
Politics

Obasanjo, Gbenga Daniel strike water deal in Ogun

0
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and a former governor of...
News

2023: ‘Light has come to Nigeria’ – Enenche

0
The senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Pastor...
News

Fireworks and light shows ring in 2023 from around the world [Photos]

0
Cities across the globe are welcoming 2023 with large...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Massive crowd greets Peter Obi at Crossover Night [Video]

0
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi...
Politics

Obasanjo, Gbenga Daniel strike water deal in Ogun

0
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and a former governor of...
News

2023: ‘Light has come to Nigeria’ – Enenche

0
The senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Pastor...
News

Fireworks and light shows ring in 2023 from around the world [Photos]

0
Cities across the globe are welcoming 2023 with large...
Sports

Ronaldo tops football rich list [Top 10]

0
Saudi Arabian league side Al Nassr on Friday completed...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

Massive crowd greets Peter Obi at Crossover Night [Video]

Emmanuel Offor -
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi yesterday attended the Crossover night at Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra State. According to a...
Read more

Obasanjo, Gbenga Daniel strike water deal in Ogun

Emmanuel Offor -
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and a former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, have entered an agreement to jointly provide potable water for their...
Read more

2023: ‘Light has come to Nigeria’ – Enenche

Emmanuel Offor -
The senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Pastor Paul Enenche has prophesied a new dawn for the country. The cleric who released the 2023...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: