Praise Nelson is set to start 2022 on a high note as he ends this year with a new addition to his garage.

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate revelaed that he just took delivery of a new car.

Sharing a photo of his black Mercedes Benz on his Instagram page, he wrote,

“2022 looking good already! New whip alert”.

