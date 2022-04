Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman have launched their latest venture together; a podcast.

The Nollywood power couple who are married and share a son together, Keon, announced their “Due Parenting Podcast” via their social media pages.

In their statement, they made it known that this has been in the offing for a while now and will tackle all things preconception, pregnancy and parenting from their perspective as well as those of their guests on the show.

