Tuesday, June 14, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Post Malone Welcomes Daughter, Announces Engagement

Post Malone is a dad just in time for Father’s Day.

The rapper subtly announced the birth of his daughter during an interview with Howard Stern on Monday, June 13, by saying he “kissed” his baby girl before heading to the studio.

This is the new dad’s first child and he’s keeping information about Hsi private life, private.

“I want to let her make her own decisions,” he said when pressed by Stern about keeping the news under wraps.

Post Malone announced his engagement during the interview, telling Stern that he and his girlfriend are engaged. (He has not shared her identity.)

The 26-year-old Grammy nominee first revealed they were expecting a child last month.

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” he told E! News. “Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, grew up in Texas and has become one of the best-selling artists of all time. His numerous hit songs include “Circles,” “Rockstar” and “White Iverson.”

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: