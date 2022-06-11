Saturday, June 11, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Post Malone Talks About Smoking 40-45 Cigarettes Per Day and Possible of this Hurting His Voice

Post Malone got candid ina. recent conversation, in which he talked about his addiction to cigarettes and if he is worried this will affect his voice.

“On a really terrible day…there’s a very fine line between a terrible day and a good day,” Malone told the Full Send podcast team. “40, 45. By the time I ask Ben for that second pack, I’m like, ‘Alright dude, chill out.’ … But then by the time I open that third pack, I’m like, ‘I’m a total piece of shit and I need to go to sleep.’”

And when asked to reveal the most cigarettes he’s “ever ripped in a day,” he estimated the count was “probably, like, 80,” or roughly four packs.

He said a lot more.

Watch him:

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: