Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Post Malone Reveals He’s Expecting His First Child: ‘I’m the Happiest I’ve Ever Been’

Congratulations to Post Malone!

The rapper has confirmed to TMZ that he and his longtime girlfriend are expecting their first child together.

In a statement, Malone said, “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for [as long as] I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

Sources also told the outlet that the rapper and his girlfriend celebrated the news with friends and family at a party in Southern California this past weekend.

