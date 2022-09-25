Post Malone Postpones Boston Show Due to Health Issue: ‘I’m Having a Very Difficult Time Breathing’

Post Malone is going through a challenging and for this reason has decided to postpone his Boston show.

“On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to cracking sounds on the right side of my body,” he wrote on his social media. “I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move. We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight. I’m so fucking sorry.”

And this comes days after he bruised his ribs from a fall through a trap door onstage during his performance in St. Louis. Read about that here.

See his post:

